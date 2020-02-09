Insider Buying: Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) VP Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PBI opened at $3.98 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $690.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Securities started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

