Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

PCTY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $78.77 and a 12 month high of $150.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.42. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 134.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,182,530.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,176,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,539,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,194,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 41,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Paylocity Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group
Paylocity Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group
DA Davidson Upgrades Builders FirstSource to “Buy”
DA Davidson Upgrades Builders FirstSource to “Buy”
Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Vivint Smart Home
Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Vivint Smart Home
Seagate Technology Downgraded by Summit Insights
Seagate Technology Downgraded by Summit Insights
Stifel Nicolaus Increases Paylocity Price Target to $155.00
Stifel Nicolaus Increases Paylocity Price Target to $155.00
Mizuho Increases Seagate Technology Price Target to $60.00
Mizuho Increases Seagate Technology Price Target to $60.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report