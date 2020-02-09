Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

PCTY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $78.77 and a 12 month high of $150.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.42. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 134.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,182,530.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,176,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,539,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,194,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 41,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.