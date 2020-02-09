DA Davidson Upgrades Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

