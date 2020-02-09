Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vivint Smart Home from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

