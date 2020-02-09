Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by Summit Insights

Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.58.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,370 shares of company stock worth $11,037,648. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

