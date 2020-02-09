Stifel Nicolaus Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $155.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.42. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.80, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $78.77 and a 1 year high of $150.03.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $253,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

