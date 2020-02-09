Mizuho Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $60.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.58.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $3,714,875.19. Also, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,370 shares of company stock valued at $11,037,648. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in Seagate Technology by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,092 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Seagate Technology by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

