Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Neutral Rating from Commerzbank

Commerzbank restated their neutral rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QGEN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut Qiagen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised Qiagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.23.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,957,000 after buying an additional 471,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $121,168,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,884,000 after buying an additional 505,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 103.5% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,410,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 717,320 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

