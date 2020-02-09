Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Edison International has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Edison International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

