Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $163.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $78.77 and a 1-year high of $150.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 134.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $253,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $62,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.