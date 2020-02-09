Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $81.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

