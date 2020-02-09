Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.