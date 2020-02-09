Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.47.

Shares of OC stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

