Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Upgraded to Buy by Santander

Santander upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.25.

RDS.A opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

