New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Relic from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of NEWR opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.01. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,893. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of New Relic by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

