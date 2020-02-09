National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.20.

NHI opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $86.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

