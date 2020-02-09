Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAIN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228,868 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 437,068 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 7,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

