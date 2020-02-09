CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,792,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $205.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $157.58 and a 1 year high of $210.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.52.

