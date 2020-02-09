CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 266 Shares of Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Wellesley Bancorp worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEBK. ValuEngine upgraded Wellesley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered Wellesley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

WEBK opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.93. Wellesley Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 13.82%.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

