Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,176 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 546,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

