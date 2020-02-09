Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513,622 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $7,134,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,235,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,568,000 after acquiring an additional 773,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 743,933 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 373,008 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Conduent stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. Conduent Inc has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

