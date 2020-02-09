AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in AES by 1,375.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.51.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

