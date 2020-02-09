CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMC opened at $75.74 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

