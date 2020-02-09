CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $453,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.00%.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.17.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

