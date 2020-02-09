CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $103,452.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,636.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $122,724,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,503,201 shares of company stock worth $139,036,023. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.