Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.92 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5,425.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

