CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $38,159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 62,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.14.

NYSE:HII opened at $269.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

