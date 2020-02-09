CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,551,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,023,000 after buying an additional 757,262 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,996,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,979,000 after buying an additional 833,543 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,186,000 after buying an additional 1,291,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 293,323 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 7.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,247,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 87,794 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $8.37 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRTEA. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

