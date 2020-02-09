CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,928,000 after purchasing an additional 129,881 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,427 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,517,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 138.9% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,811,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $75.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

