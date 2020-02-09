CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,928,000 after purchasing an additional 129,881 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,427 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,517,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 138.9% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,811,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $75.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Latest News

Paylocity Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group
DA Davidson Upgrades Builders FirstSource to “Buy”
Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Vivint Smart Home
Seagate Technology Downgraded by Summit Insights
Stifel Nicolaus Increases Paylocity Price Target to $155.00
Mizuho Increases Seagate Technology Price Target to $60.00


