Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 182,367 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 229,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BPR opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (?BPR?) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (?BPY?) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

