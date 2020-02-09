CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,649,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,512,000 after buying an additional 163,079 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,263,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,264,000 after buying an additional 872,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,970,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,457,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,919,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,269,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

