Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,285,000 after acquiring an additional 217,165 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,496,000 after acquiring an additional 342,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,268,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,738,000 after acquiring an additional 140,366 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

