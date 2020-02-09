CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 414 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $341,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,286,010.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,237 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.09. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.