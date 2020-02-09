iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 109,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mcauliffe David 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $28.06 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

