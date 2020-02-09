Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

FNV stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.06. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

