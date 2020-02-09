CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 468,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $865,000.

IEV stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

