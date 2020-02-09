6,958 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

