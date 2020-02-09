6,958 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

Feb 9th, 2020

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Latest News

Paylocity Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group
DA Davidson Upgrades Builders FirstSource to “Buy”
Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Vivint Smart Home
Seagate Technology Downgraded by Summit Insights
Stifel Nicolaus Increases Paylocity Price Target to $155.00
Mizuho Increases Seagate Technology Price Target to $60.00
