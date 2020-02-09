CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 48.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,777,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,846,000 after buying an additional 906,006 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,167,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,366,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,023,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 51,665 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.74 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.95.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,760 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

