CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 7,270 Shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 149,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period.

NYSE:HIE opened at $11.36 on Friday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

