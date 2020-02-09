Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,993 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 24,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

