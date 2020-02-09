CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 865 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,791,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.1% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after buying an additional 437,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 438,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a current ratio of 41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 101.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.