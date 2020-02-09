CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

