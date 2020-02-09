CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 569 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 71,907 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.44 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

