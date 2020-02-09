CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $186.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.47 and a 200-day moving average of $182.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.90.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.