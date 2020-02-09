CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 21.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

KRC stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

