CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $353.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.50.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

