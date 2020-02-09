CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.67.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.