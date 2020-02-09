CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 252,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.94. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

