CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $400,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of CL opened at $76.03 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

