CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $47.31 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

